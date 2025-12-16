default-cbs-image
Halverson was returned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Halverson's demotion could be an indication that Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) will be ready to at least serve as the backup against the Kings on Thursday, though the Crunch are in action versus AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, so Halverson could feature in that contest and then be recalled back to Tampa Bay.

