Halverson posted a 31-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 3-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Halverson has won both of his starts at the AHL level this season, allowing just two goals on 47 shots. This was his seventh shutout in the AHL, all of which have come with Syracuse in the last three years since he returned to the level following stints in the ECHL and the German second division between 2020 and 2023. Halverson made a start with the Lightning in 2024-25, but he's unlikely to see significant time with the big club unless one of Andrei Vasilevskiy or Jonas Johansson is injured.