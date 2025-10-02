Halverson is expected to start Thursday's preseason game at home against the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

It's not yet clear whether Halverson will play the whole game Thursday, but this could be his final opportunity to tend the twine for the Lightning before the regular season gets underway. The 29-year-old has made just two regular-season appearances in the NHL and will likely spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Syracuse.