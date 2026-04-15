Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Starting in regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halverson will start at home versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Halverson will get the nod after Andrei Vasilevskiy was initially expected to start. This is unlikely to be an injury-related issue -- Halverson is up with the team because Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) is unavailable. Halverson made a brief relief appearance Dec. 13 versus the Islanders but has otherwise spent the bulk of the campaign in the AHL.
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