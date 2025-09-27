Halverson will guard the home goal in Saturday's preseason game versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Halverson will make his second appearance of the preseason. He previously stopped 20 of 22 shots over two periods against Nashville on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is still projected to begin the year at AHL Syracuse, which is where he spent the majority of 2024-25.