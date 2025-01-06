Point logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Point has a goal and five helpers over his last five games, with three of those assists coming on the power play. He's still yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests this season. The 28-year-old center has 23 goals, 22 assists, 19 power-play points, 77 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances in a top-line role.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Picks up assist•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Goal, two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Seven-game, 17-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Reaches 20-goal mark•