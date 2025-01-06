Point logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Point has a goal and five helpers over his last five games, with three of those assists coming on the power play. He's still yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests this season. The 28-year-old center has 23 goals, 22 assists, 19 power-play points, 77 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances in a top-line role.