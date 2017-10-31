Lightning's Brayden Point: Adds two more points in 8-5 win
Point collected a goal and an assist during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.
Outside of a three-game scoring drought, Point has been spectacular for the Lightning and fantasy owners. Additionally, that dry spell also aligns with him playing through an illness, so his six goals and eight assists through 13 games are all the more impressive. Opposing teams are struggling to slow down Tampa Bay right now, and Point's emergence as a go-to scorer is a big reason why. Don't forget, this level of production dates back to the end of last season when he recorded 16 points -- nine goals -- through the final 15 contests of the year.
