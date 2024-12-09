Point produced two goals and two assists in 22:07 of ice time Sunday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.

Point has now registered back-to-back four-point games to start December. The right-shot center has six helpers over his last two games, which is one more than the five he generated through the first two months of the campaign. The 28-year-old is a model of consistency, as he's been held off the scoresheet on just four occasions through 21 appearances. Point leads Tampa Bay in goals with 18 (10 on the power play), and he's added 11 assists and a plus-5 rating.