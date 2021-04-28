Point scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Point led from the top of the lineup with his second straight three-point game. The 25-year-old center is up to 21 tallies, 45 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 49 contests overall. He should continue to produce plenty of offense in a top-line role.