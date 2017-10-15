Lightning's Brayden Point: Assist gives him eight points in just five games
Point delivered an assist on the power play during Saturday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis.
Point is taking his game to the next level. He now has eight points (three goals, five assists) in just five games. The sophomore probably won't produce like this all season, but it's clear his game is on a serious growth spurt. Don't forget, he finished off the 2016-17 campaign with nine goals and 16 points over his final 15 outings.
