Lightning's Brayden Point: Back in action Thursday
Point (coach's decision) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres, Paul Kennedy of Fox Sun Sports reports.
Point was omitted from Tuesday's lineup against the Flyers after he missed a team meeting, but he was back in centering Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson during Thursday's morning skate. Danick Martel is expected to lose his spot among the group after making a rare appearance Tuesday.
