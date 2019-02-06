Lightning's Brayden Point: Back in Tuesday

Point is on the ice for warmup, suggesting he'll return to action Tuesday against Vegas, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

Point's absence Saturday due to a lower-body injury was precautionary, so it's no surprise that he's able to give it a go after missing just that one game. While owners in season-long formats should definitely get the productive forward back into their lineups immediately, Point will have a hard time living up to his lofty DFS valuation against the stingy Vegas penalty kill (84.2 percent), as a team-high 13 of his 30 goals have come on the power play.