Point had a goal and three assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

It was a tough night for the Bolts, but Point's breakaway five-hole backhander on Eric Comrie drew the Bolts to within 4-3 early in the third period. Point has points in two straight games (two goals, three assists) and 65 (34 goals, 31 assists; 57 games) on the season.