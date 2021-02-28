Point went top shelf for his seventh goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Stars.
The top-line pivot deked his way around two defenders and fired a wrist shot past goalie Anton Khudobin. Point also has 12 assists this season for a three-way tie with Steven Stamkos and blueliner Victor Hedman for the points lead among Tampa's elite.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Strikes twice with man advantage•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dishes out three apples•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Delivers assist in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects game-winner•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Serves up two apples•