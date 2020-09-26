Point scored twice in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4. His second goal came on the power play.

Point erased the Lightning's early two-goal deficit with a pair of his own, giving the star center 13 tallies in 21 playoff appearances. He's reached the 30-point mark in the postseason, while adding 61 shots, a plus-12 rating and six power-play points. Those strong numbers could have him in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Lightning get the one more win necessary to lift the Stanley Cup.

More News