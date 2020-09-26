Point scored twice in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4. His second goal came on the power play.

Point erased the Lightning's early two-goal deficit with a pair of his own, giving the star center 13 tallies in 21 playoff appearances. He's reached the 30-point mark in the postseason, while adding 61 shots, a plus-12 rating and six power-play points. Those strong numbers could have him in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Lightning get the one more win necessary to lift the Stanley Cup.