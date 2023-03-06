Point had one shot in 18:40 of ice time in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Carolina.

Coach Jon Cooper had benched Point, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov for the third period of Saturday's loss to Buffalo because they weren't performing well enough to give the team the best chance to win. While they were back in action Sunday, none of them could get rolling because of a parade to the penalty box. The Bolts are on a five-game losing streak heading into a four-game week, and Point will be key to breaking the skid.