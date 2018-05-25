Lightning's Brayden Point: Carries breakout season through playoffs
Point's season-long breakout continued through the postseason. He delivered 16 points, including seven goals, in 17 games.
It was an impressive showing for the sophomore center who delivered a 32-goal, 66-point regular season. Point's breakout this year was for real and he should be a strong pickup at your 2018 draft.
