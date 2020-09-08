Point scored twice, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Point scored the first and fifth Lightning goals in the contest, the latter of those two coming on the power play. He also assisted on tallies by Victor Hedman (power play), Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat. Point's point-streak is now at seven games, during which he has four goals and 12 helpers. He's up to eight scores and 15 assists through 14 contests.