Lightning's Brayden Point: Channels intensity into rare fight
Point (coach's decision) played 20:40 in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over Buffalo.
Point had been a game-time decision because of discipline issues -- he missed a team meeting. The threat of benching inspired the young pivot. Point got into a dustup with Jeff Skinner in the third period, landing a number of solid uppercuts to Skinner's head as the two tussled. It wasn't much of a fight -- it ended in a wrestling match on the ice. But the two were barking at each other between the penalty boxes after. As much as it was entertaining, we're certain that everyone held their breath as a 35-goal, 78-point emerging star risked injury as he hit Skinner's helmet. Thankfully, there are no issues as a result. Let's hope he can channel that intensity to bulging twine rather than pounding chins.
