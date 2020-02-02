Lightning's Brayden Point: Chips in another helper

Point picked up an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Over his last five games, Point has six assists and a plus-8 rating. The center is up to 18 goals, 28 assists, 108 shots and a plus-20 rating in 49 contests overall. The one knock on his game currently is his 10-game goal drought, but the 23-year-old should be able to light the lamp soon enough.