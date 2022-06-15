Point (leg) will be back in the lineup against Colorado for Game 1 on Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Point returns following a 10-game stint on the sidelines due to his leg problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old center registered four points in seven games, including three with the man advantage. Based on practice lines, Point should be expected to fill a third-line role in Game 1 while also slotting into the No. 1 power-play unit.
