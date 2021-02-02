Point scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Point finished off a perfectly-executed 2-on-0 rush with Patrick Maroon right at the buzzer to send Tampa Bay into the first intermission leading 3-0. The 24-year-old has registered least one point in six of seven games this season, amassing three goals and five assists with a plus-4 rating. He can be counted on to provide fantasy owners with roughly a point-per-game production.