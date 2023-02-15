Point notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Point had a five-game point streak snapped Saturday in Dallas, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. He set up a Nikita Kucherov tally in the second period that got the Lightning on the board. Point is up to 32 goals, 28 helpers, 162 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 53 outings. This is the fourth 60-point campaign of his career, and it's possible a strong finish to the season could see him challenge his career high of 92 from 2018-19.