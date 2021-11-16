Point scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Point extended the Lightning's lead to 3-1 in the third period, and then helped out on a Steven Stamkos goal a couple of minutes later. The 25-year-old Point has just two multi-point efforts this season, but he's been solid with six goals, six assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 14 contests overall.