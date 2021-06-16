Point scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Islanders in Game 2.

Point opened the scoring midway through the second period, shelving a Nikita Kucherov centering feed right on top of the crease. It was the league-leading 10th goal of the playoffs for Point, who has lit the lamp in five consecutive games. He's shooting a blistering 31 percent during the postseason while amassing 14 points in 13 contests.