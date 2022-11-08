Point is riding a four-game, seven-point scoring streak heading into Tuesday's game against Edmonton.

He's finally finding some consistency. Point had six points, including four goals, in his first eight games of the season, but only had points in four of those eight contests. That may have been linked to his recovery from the quad tear suffered in Round 1 of the playoffs last season. Now healthy, Point has 13 points in 12 games and his 18. 2 percent shooting rate is right in line with his career mark (17.1).