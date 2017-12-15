Lightning's Brayden Point: Continues to sizzle
Point recorded a goal and as assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Arizona.
Since a four-game absence from the scoresheet, the second-line center has been all kinds of hot, reeling off nine points over a six-game point -- or maybe we should we say "Point" -- streak. The 21-year-old has also put up three consecutive multi-point games, giving him 30 points in 31 games this year. Point will easily surpass last season's rookie total of 40; the question, at this juncture, is by how much.
