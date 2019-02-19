Lightning's Brayden Point: Continues to thrive

Point registered two goals -- including a power-play tally -- to complement another man-advantage assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Interestingly enough, only three other Lightning forwards hit the scoresheet in this one. All of Point's production was tied into a two-goal, three-assist effort from Nikita Kucherov. Sniping to the tune of a 23.3 shooting percentage, Point leads all NHLers in that category among players who have at least logged 50 games this season, plus he's tied with tied with sixth others for 16th in assists at 43 apiece.