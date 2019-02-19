Lightning's Brayden Point: Continues to thrive
Point registered two goals -- including a power-play tally -- to complement another man-advantage assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Interestingly enough, only three other Lightning forwards hit the scoresheet in this one. All of Point's production was tied into a two-goal, three-assist effort from Nikita Kucherov. Sniping to the tune of a 23.3 shooting percentage, Point leads all NHLers in that category among players who have at least logged 50 games this season, plus he's tied with tied with sixth others for 16th in assists at 43 apiece.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Elite production continues•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Reaches 70 points•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Back in Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Status uncertain•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...