Lightning's Brayden Point: Contract talks progressing
Point and the Lightning are starting to edge closer to a three-year bridge deal, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Tampa Bay has three more preseason contests in which Point could play if the two sides are able to close the gap soon. Even if he doesn't see preseason action, the center should be considered a lock for the Opening Night lineup versus the Panthers on Oct. 3 as long as he is under contract. The 23-year-old is coming off a career year in which he racked up 41 goals and 92 points, marks he could reach again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Not close on new contract•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Doesn't report to camp•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Qualified by team•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets dazzling goal in Game 4 loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Needs to be better•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Preparing for playoffs•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.