Lightning's Brayden Point: Contract talks progressing

Point and the Lightning are starting to edge closer to a three-year bridge deal, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Tampa Bay has three more preseason contests in which Point could play if the two sides are able to close the gap soon. Even if he doesn't see preseason action, the center should be considered a lock for the Opening Night lineup versus the Panthers on Oct. 3 as long as he is under contract. The 23-year-old is coming off a career year in which he racked up 41 goals and 92 points, marks he could reach again in 2019-20.