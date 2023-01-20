Point had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Point's marker came at 12:03 of the second period to tie the game at 3-3. He's up to 27 goals and 49 points in 44 contests this season. The 26-year-old has been red hot for a while, contributing 11 goals and 18 points in his last 13 games.

