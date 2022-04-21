Point is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury after being a late scratch for Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Point will miss at least one game with what's likely a nagging injury after he was held out of Wednesday's practice for maintenance reasons. The Lightning will roll with seven defensemen Thursday as Cal Foote enters the lineup. Point will aim to be ready to go for Saturday's game versus the Predators.