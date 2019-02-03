Lightning's Brayden Point: Dealing with lower-body injury
Point (lower body) is day-to-day after being scratched from Saturday's contest against the Rangers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
As Point was a late scratch, perhaps the injury isn't too serious. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Golden Knights.
