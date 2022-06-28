Point was dealing with a "significant tear" in his quad towards the end of the playoffs. He's expected to make a full recovery in a "few weeks," Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Point missed 14 of the Lightning's last 16 playoff games due to his quad injury, which likely at least partially contributed to Tampa Bay's inability to get past the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Point, who racked up 28 goals and 58 points through 66 regular-season appearances before adding five points through nine playoff contests this season, should be fully recovered well ahead of training camp in September.