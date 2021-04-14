Point scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Point deflected a Victor Hedman shot past Predators goalie Juuse Saros to get the Lightning on the board early in the second period. The 25-year-old Point ended a four-game goal drought with the tally. He has 17 goals, 35 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 42 contests.