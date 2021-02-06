Point recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Point earned the secondary helper on Barclay Goodrow's goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Point hasn't been lacking for offense so far, with four tallies, six assists, a plus-5 rating and 28 shots on net through nine contests. Expect the Alberta native to keep this pace up with a top-line role in the Lightning's dynamic offense.