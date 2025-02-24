Point registered an assist and took two shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Kraken.

Point was the lone helper on Nikita Kucherov's third-period goal. The 28-year-old Point is up to 28 helpers, 59 points and 131 shots in 51 appearances this year. The Lightning's top-line center brought his point streak up to four games, with three goals and three assists in that span. Playing with Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off seems to have helped Point stay ready to contribute to Tampa Bay's hopes in the playoff race. With 31 goals, he is tied for third-most in the league and trails only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (42) and Toronto's William Nylander (33). Point has strong value in all fantasy formats for the rest of the season while skating alongside one of the league's best playmakers in Kucherov.