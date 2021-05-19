Point managed an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.
Point set up Ondrej Palat's first-period tally that stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Point has three points through the first two games of the playoffs. The top-line center is in fine form so far and he should continue to get frequent chances to generate offense.
