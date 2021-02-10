Point collected three assists and added three shots Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Nashville.

Point extended his scoring streak to six games when he assisted on a Steven Stamkos goal at 11:28 of the first period. He picked up another helper 63 seconds later on Ondrej Palat's power-play tally, then set up Stamkos' second of the game during the final frame. Point has been racking up points since opening night, reaching the scoresheet in all but one of his 11 games, totalling four goals and a team-leading 10 assists.