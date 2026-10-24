Point registered two assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Point has five helpers over his last four contests. The 30-year-old center is up to eight points, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 10 appearances this season. It's concerning that Point's scoring woes from last year, when he was limited to 18 goals and 50 points in 63 regular-season outings, look to be continuing into 2026-27. He remains in a top-six role, but he has been bumped to the second line at even strength as he tries to find his finishing touch.