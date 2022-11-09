Point recorded a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Point continues to pile up offense -- this was his fourth multi-point effort during his five-game streak. In that span, he has two goals and seven assists, bringing his season totals to six tallies and nine helpers in 13 contests. The center has added 37 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while holding down his usual top-line job.