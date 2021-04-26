Point produced three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Point set up goals by Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph in regulation, and he also earned the lone assist on Victor Hedman's game-winner in overtime. The 25-year-old Point is up to 42 points (20 tallies, 22 assists), 119 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 48 games this season.