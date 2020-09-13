Point (undisclosed) didn't play in the last nine minutes of Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Point sat out of Game 3 with an undisclosed injury, and he absorbed a hard hit from Adam Pelech in the third period of this contest. With the Lightning holding a two-goal lead at the time of the hit, Point may have been kept out as a precautionary measure, but we should have a better grasp on his condition before Game 5. Point posted a goal and an assist over 18:24 before taking a seat.