Lightning's Brayden Point: Doesn't report to camp
Point (contract dispute) wasn't included on Tampa Bay's initial training camp roster.
The Lightning are still confident that they'll be able to come to terms with Point on a new deal prior to their Opening Night matchup with the Panthers, so at this juncture there's no reason to believe the 23-year-old forward will miss any regular-season action. The 2014 third-round pick is due for a massive pay raise after exploding for a career-high 41 goals and 92 points in 79 games last campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Qualified by team•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets dazzling goal in Game 4 loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Needs to be better•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Preparing for playoffs•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Evidently resting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches one of each•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.