Lightning's Brayden Point: Doesn't report to camp

Point (contract dispute) wasn't included on Tampa Bay's initial training camp roster.

The Lightning are still confident that they'll be able to come to terms with Point on a new deal prior to their Opening Night matchup with the Panthers, so at this juncture there's no reason to believe the 23-year-old forward will miss any regular-season action. The 2014 third-round pick is due for a massive pay raise after exploding for a career-high 41 goals and 92 points in 79 games last campaign.