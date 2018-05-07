Lightning's Brayden Point: Dominants Bruins
Point scored his third goal of the series in Sunday's Game 5 clincher against Boston.
Point racked up seven points in five games versus the Bruins, including goals in each of the last two outings. The center is averaging 18:56 of ice time in the playoffs, which includes 2:23 with the man advantage. Looking ahead to the Eastern Conference finals, the Calgary native appears to be firmly cemented in his second-line role and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.
