Point scored a goal and added three assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

The Bolts' second line turned the tables on the Bruins' top unit from Game 1, as Point assisted on all three Tampa goals -- including Yanni Gourde's power-play marker in the first period -- before sealing the win with an empty-netter in the dying seconds. Point managed only three points in five games in the first round against New Jersey, but the 22-year-old already has five points (one goal, four assists) in two games against Boston.