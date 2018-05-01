Lightning's Brayden Point: Dominates Bruins with four-point night Monday
Point scored a goal and added three assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.
The Bolts' second line turned the tables on the Bruins' top unit from Game 1, as Point assisted on all three Tampa goals -- including Yanni Gourde's power-play marker in the first period -- before sealing the win with an empty-netter in the dying seconds. Point managed only three points in five games in the first round against New Jersey, but the 22-year-old already has five points (one goal, four assists) in two games against Boston.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets first career playoff goal in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Tallies 30th goal•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Paces 7-6 win with three points•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores OT winner Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Points in seven straight games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores twice against Caps•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...