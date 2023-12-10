Point notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Point snapped a five-game slump with the helper. The 27-year-old center is still putting together a strong campaign with 12 goals, 19 assists, 80 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 29 appearances. He had 95 points in 82 games a year ago, and his role as the Lightning's top-line center should give him a good chance of at least exceeding the point-per-game mark.