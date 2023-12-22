Point had two goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Vegas on Thursday.

Point has eight points (four goals, four assists) on his current six-game point streak. He is squarely in the NHL's top-20 scorers with 38 (16 goals, 22 assists) in 34 games. One of the snipes came on the power play, which snapped a 12-game power-play point slump for the creative pivot. Interestingly, it was also Point's first multi-point game in the same span. Fingers crossed this is the monkey off his back.