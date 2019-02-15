Lightning's Brayden Point: Elite production continues

Point delivered two assists in Thursday's 6-0 victory over Dallas.

The points stretched his scoring streak to four games and eight points (two goals, six assists). Point's ascension to the league's elite has been swift. This is just his third season and he's already seventh in NHL scoring with 74 points. Plus, Point is in a three-way tie for fourth in goals with 33. He's an outstanding play in salary leagues because he's doing this on the last year of his entry-level deal (cap hit $650,000). The Bolts must be hoping and praying he'll ink a bridge deal like Nikita Kucherov before him.