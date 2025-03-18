Point recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Point helped out on Jake Guentzel's empty-netter in the third period. While it's been seven games without a goal for Point, he was able to put an end to a four-game point drought with that helper. He's up to 66 points (27 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 62 appearances this season while consistently playing top-six minutes.