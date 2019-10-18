Play

Lightning's Brayden Point: Engine that drives team

Point had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.

Point now has three goals and two assists in four games. He's an incredible talent and remarkably, the engine that drives the team's top line. Point is coming off a 92-point season and while hitting that height again will be tough, we're not ready to rule it out, either.

